Kagame Defends Rwanda On Rights As Commonwealth Expands

Kigali, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :President Paul Kagame on Saturday fiercely defended Rwanda's record on human rights and political freedoms as the curtains closed on a Commonwealth summit where his country came under intense scrutiny.

The Commonwealth also welcomed two new members into the fold at its summit in Kigali -- the French-speaking West African states of Togo and Gabon that have no historic ties to Britain.

The decision to hold the gathering in Rwanda was heavily criticized by rights watchdogs, which accused Commonwealth leaders of turning a blind eye to repression and the jailing of opponents in the host country.

Kagame, who has been de facto ruler since the end of the genocide in 1994, told reporters Rwanda was proud of its record and would not be lectured by outsiders.

"As far as values are concerned, we don't need any lessons from BBC or from anyone," Kagame said in an impassioned statement that lasted nearly 30 minutes.

"I want to assure you there is nobody.

.. who (is) beholding values better than we do here in Rwanda," he told the summit's closing press conference.

Ahead of the meeting attended by Prince Charles and around 30 leaders, rights groups warned that Kigali's sparkling streets had been cleared of the homeless and street kids to maintain a glossy image for visitors.

In an open letter, 23 civil society organisations said there was a "climate of fear" in Rwanda and urged Commonwealth leaders not to risk the body's integrity by letting Kagame off the hook.

His government had presided over a crackdown on rights of assembly, enforced disappearances, arbitrary detention, torture and extrajudicial executions, they said.

Kagame rejected any suggestion his government detained opponents, saying some of his most vocal critics had been freed from prison by presidential pardon.

"There is nobody in Rwanda who is in prison that should not be there, because we have a justice system that is actually functional, and fair," he said.

