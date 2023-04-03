UrduPoint.com

Kagame Re-elected As Rwanda's Ruling Party Leader

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2023 | 02:10 PM

KIGALI, April 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :-- Rwandan President Paul Kagame on Sunday was re-elected as chairman of the ruling party Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF-Inkotanyi) for a five-year term.

Kagame won 2,099 out of 2,102 total votes, defeating Abdul Karim Harerimana, at the party's 16th national congress held at its headquarters in Rusororo, on the outskirts of the capital Kigali.

On the last day of the party's two-day national congress, which coincided with the party's 35th anniversary, party delegates gathered at the Intare Conference Arena and elected RPF's National Executive Committee, the party's leadership that includes the chairman, vice chairman, secretary general and 25 commissioners.

The party congress also saw the election of Consolee Uwimana to the position of vice chairperson. Wellars Gasamagera was elected as the new party secretary-general, succeeding Francois Ngarambe.

