UrduPoint.com

KAIA Receives First Direct Flight From Tajikistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2023 | 05:30 PM

KAIA receives first direct flight from Tajikistan

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :King Abdulaziz International Airport (KAIA) in Jeddah on Friday received the first scheduled direct flight between the Kingdom and the Republic of Tajikistan with the attendance of Ibrahim Al-Rifaei, Executive Vice President for Operations at Jeddah Airports Company and Akram Karimi, Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Flight number "SZ-125" of Tajikistan's Somon Air Airline arrived in Jeddah coming from Dushanbe at 5:30 pm today, carrying 160 passengers aboard, marking the first direct flight in more than 30 years between the two countries since the establishment of diplomatic ties in February 1992.

The launch of the direct flights is part of efforts to enhance economic relations and increase trade exchange between the two countries.

Related Topics

Exchange Jeddah Company Dushanbe Tajikistan Saudi Arabia February From Airport

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

3 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

6 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

6 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

6 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

6 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.