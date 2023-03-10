KAIA receives first direct flight from Tajikistan

(@FahadShabbir)

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :King Abdulaziz International Airport (KAIA) in Jeddah on Friday received the first scheduled direct flight between the Kingdom and the Republic of Tajikistan with the attendance of Ibrahim Al-Rifaei, Executive Vice President for Operations at Jeddah Airports Company and Akram Karimi, Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Flight number "SZ-125" of Tajikistan's Somon Air Airline arrived in Jeddah coming from Dushanbe at 5:30 pm today, carrying 160 passengers aboard, marking the first direct flight in more than 30 years between the two countries since the establishment of diplomatic ties in February 1992.

The launch of the direct flights is part of efforts to enhance economic relations and increase trade exchange between the two countries.