Kaino Injury Adds To Toulouse Woes

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 12:30 AM

Kaino injury adds to Toulouse woes

Toulouse, France, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Two-time World Cup winner Jerome Kaino added to French Top 14 giants Toulouse's woes on Saturday when the veteran All Blacks back-row forward suffered an ankle injury in the 16-16 draw with Castres.

Kaino, 37, a world champion in 2011 and 2015, was forced off at the start of the second half as Toulouse played out a third successive match without a win.

Toulouse, the record 20-time French champions, had been the table toppers before the recent international period but have struggled without French stars Thomas Ramos, Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont, Julien Marchand and Cyril Baille.

Also missing is Springboks' World Cup winning winger Cheslin Kolbe who has been ruled out until the end of November with a hip problem.

Forwards Francois Cros, Rory Arnold and Clement Castets are also injured.

On the pitch Saturday, Toulouse were 13-3 up at the interval thanks to a 24th-minute try from hooker Peato Mauvaka and eight points from the boot of Zack Holmes.

Centre Thomas Combezou scored Castres' only try early in the second half with Argentine fly-half Benjamin Urdapilleta kicking the extra points, including a penalty three minutes from time to guarantee a share of the spoils.

"We come out of it with two points from a somewhat tricky game," said Toulouse full-back Maxime Medard.

"It's negative not to have won at home because when you are the hosts in a derby game and you draw, it looks more like a defeat."Toulouse remain in third place, three points behind leaders Clermont who clash with second-place La Rochelle on Sunday.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

