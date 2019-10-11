UrduPoint.com
Fri 11th October 2019 | 09:00 AM

Kais Saied, an austere upstart vying for Tunisia's presidency

Tunis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Political newcomer Kais Saied, who is standing in Tunisia's presidential election runoff, is a conservative academic whose rigid manner has earned him the nickname "Robocop".

Saied will square off against rival upstart Nabil Karoui, a business tycoon who was jailed for more than a month in a money-laundering probe.

Both are seen as anti-establishment candidates, but their demeanour could not be more different.

While Karoui, who walked free Wednesday, is fiery and flamboyant, Saied is seen as uptight and unwavering.

Beneath Saied's austere style is a commitment to socially conservative views and to decentralising Tunisia's political system.

He has defended the death penalty, criminalisation of homosexuality and a sexual assault law that punishes unmarried couples who engage in public displays of affection.

Born in Tunis on February 22, 1958 into a middle-class family, Saied is an expert on constitutional law who taught at the Tunis faculty of judicial and political sciences from 1999 to 2018.

He retired last year, and launched an unorthodox election campaign that saw him shun mass rallies and focus instead on door-to-door canvassing for votes.

- The 'professor' - Some of his supporters still address him as "professor" -- even though he has few published works and never earned a PhD.

He has two daughters and a son. His wife, a judge, has remained behind the scenes through much of his campaign.

Saied has been nicknamed "Robocop" because of his rigid self-presentation and speech and posture and expressionless demeanour.

But several of his former students have praised Saied, saying that beneath his tough exterior is a devoted teacher.

"He could spend hours outside class time explaining a lesson or helping us understand why we'd received a certain grade on an exam," one of his students tweeted.

He was "a serious teacher, sometimes theatrical, but always available and ready to listen", said Nessim Ben Gharbia, a journalist who took a course with Saied from September 2011 to June 2012.

