Kak bridge-Swan road turns into parking lot of Kahuta Industrial zone

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Around a five-kilometer stretch of Kak bridge and Swan road has virtually turned into a parking lot of Kahuta Industrial Triangle due to non-serious attitude and mismanagement of factories' administration, especially non-deployment of traffic police personnel.

Dozens of long vehicles, oil tankers and trucks can been seen stationed in queues along both sides of the single-main artery, usually half on road, for hours and even days waiting for their turn to unload or load factory goods.

The increasing trend of 'criminal' parking can cause fatal accidents any time as on one side of the busy road is the residential area consisting of schools and colleges, while the other is designated for factories.

This section of the road has great significance as its one end touches the Grand Trunk road and the other Islamabad expressway. It also links Azad Jammu and Kashmir with other parts of the country.

Residents of the area have demanded of the Capital Development Authority and Islamabad Traffic Police for taking immediate notice of the situation to avoid any untoward incident.

Shahzad Ahmed, a resident of Model Town (Humak), told APP that it was criminal negligence of the authorities concerned who had turned a blind eye to the problem despite repeated requests of widening the road and traffic police deployment on regular basis.

He said the giant and overloaded vehicles standing along both sides of the road had narrowed the passage for other commuters and two-way heavy traffic, which not only created traffic mess but also endangered lives of citizens.

He said drivers preferred to park their vehicles on the road, instead of a designated parking lot near the slaughter house, just because they knew that no one would come to check them.

Waqas Ahmed, another resident, said the management of factories, for whom the vehicles were bringing the goods and taking their products to the markets, should make proper parking arrangements to avoid inconvenience to the public.

He also urged the authorities concerned to immediately repair the Swan-Kak bridge section of the Kahuta road as its pathetic condition could lead to fatal accidents anytime.

The road is in dilapidated condition where most of the vehicles are driven in zigzags to avoid rough patches especially near Sihala Police Station and Model Town Humak.

Last time, the Punjab government had reconstructed and widened the Swan-Kak bridge section of the Kahuta road by allocating special funds just before the General Election-2013, turning a blind eye towards its mandatory post-construction maintenance.

Punjab Highway Department, Rawalpindi Development Authority, National Highway Authority and Capital Development Authority are holding each other responsible for the road maintenance after approval of the Rawalpindi-Kahuta road dualization project by the previous government, which is now uncertain due to paucity of funds.

While, a senior official in Islamabad Traffic Police told APP that the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) were already facing shortage of staff due to increased number of duty points and other hectic engagements.

The residents have appealed to the authorities concerned to carry out the repair work and deploy traffic police personnel on urgent basis to avoid any road tragedy.

