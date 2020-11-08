UrduPoint.com
Kamala Harris Says Voters Ushered In 'new Day For America'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 seconds ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 09:20 AM

Kamala Harris says voters ushered in 'new day for America'

Wilmington, United States, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said voters had brought a "new day for America" as she opened a victory speech on Sunday with President-elect Joe Biden.

Harris, who will be the highest-ranking woman in US history, took the stage in Wilmington, Delaware in a white suit in honor of the women's suffragist movement to the sounds of Mary J.

Blige.

"When our very democracy was on the ballot in this election, with the very soul of America at stake and the world watching, you ushered in a new day for America," Harris said to cheers from the socially distanced outdoor crowd.

