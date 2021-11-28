UrduPoint.com

Kambosos Stuns Lopez To Capture Lightweight Titles

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 11:40 AM

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Australia's George Kambosos used a relentless attack and an overhand right to become the undisputed lightweight champion, with a split decision victory over Teofimo Lopez on Saturday night in New York.

Both boxers came into the fight undefeated but Kambosos, who survived a 10th round knockdown, made sure he was the one to leave with the lightweight straps.

The 28-year-old Kambosos snatched the WBA, IBF and WBO belts in a close slugfest at New York's Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden that left both fighters bloodied and bruised by the end of the 12th round.

Kambosos won by 115-111 and 115-112 on two judges scorecards to improve to 20-0, with 10 KOs. One judge gave the fight to Lopez 114-113.

