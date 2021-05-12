UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kamikamica Double Boosts Brive's Top 14 Safety Bid

Faizan Hashmi 9 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 02:10 AM

Kamikamica double boosts Brive's Top 14 safety bid

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Brive head coach Jeremy Davidson said Fijian back-rower Kitione Kamikamica's two tries in Tuesday's 24-12 home French Top 14 win over second-string La Rochelle has done the "majority of the job" of staying in the league.

The fixture had been rescheduled from last month due to Covid-19 cases among the visitors, who continued to rest players ahead of the European Champions Cup final on May 22 with three fixtures in 12 days.

Davidson's hosts moved 10 points clear from Bayonne in the relegation play off spot as La Rochelle remain in second place.

"Safety is not guaranteed. We've done the majority of the job, but there is still three matches left," Davidson said.

"It's a positive result, even if it wasn't a first-choice La Rochelle team," he added.

Only fly-half Jules Plisson and Ireland winger Darren Sweetnam remained in Jono Gibbes' starting lineup from the weekend's defeat at Montpellier Gibbes, who will leave the club at the end of the season for Clermont, also named five academy members in his run-on side.

Former British and Irish Lions lock Davidson also re-shuffled his outfit from the weekend, making seven alterations from Saturday's home loss to Stade Francais.

Gibbes' men led 6-3 after half an hour after two Plisson penalties responded to Thomas Laranjeira's early effort at the posts.

But the game turned on its head as La Rochelle were shown two yellow cards, to captain Wiaan Liebenberg and teenage debutant Thomas Ployet after half an hour.

Brive were awarded a penalty try and former Fiji U20s loose forward Kamikamica crashed over for his first before Plisson closed the gap to 17-9 at the break.

Plisson added a fourth shot at goal before missing two efforts before 25-year-old Kamikamica claimed his double on the hour mark and the bonus point for the former European Cup winners.

Later, Montpellier can also take a step towards safety as they welcome Toulon, who can go above La Rochelle in the final semi-final berth.

Related Topics

Job Toulon Montpellier Brive La Rochelle Ireland Fiji Turkish Lira May From Top Coach

Recent Stories

UAE condemns shooting incident inside school in Ta ..

36 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Rulers, crown princes congratulate President, Vice ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid al-Fitr greetings ..

10 hours ago

DIA assigns 471 mosques and musallas for Eid al-Fi ..

11 hours ago

Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship for men and ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.