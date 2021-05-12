Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Brive head coach Jeremy Davidson said Fijian back-rower Kitione Kamikamica's two tries in Tuesday's 24-12 home French Top 14 win over second-string La Rochelle has done the "majority of the job" of staying in the league.

The fixture had been rescheduled from last month due to Covid-19 cases among the visitors, who continued to rest players ahead of the European Champions Cup final on May 22 with three fixtures in 12 days.

Davidson's hosts moved 10 points clear from Bayonne in the relegation play off spot as La Rochelle remain in second place.

"Safety is not guaranteed. We've done the majority of the job, but there is still three matches left," Davidson said.

"It's a positive result, even if it wasn't a first-choice La Rochelle team," he added.

Only fly-half Jules Plisson and Ireland winger Darren Sweetnam remained in Jono Gibbes' starting lineup from the weekend's defeat at Montpellier Gibbes, who will leave the club at the end of the season for Clermont, also named five academy members in his run-on side.

Former British and Irish Lions lock Davidson also re-shuffled his outfit from the weekend, making seven alterations from Saturday's home loss to Stade Francais.

Gibbes' men led 6-3 after half an hour after two Plisson penalties responded to Thomas Laranjeira's early effort at the posts.

But the game turned on its head as La Rochelle were shown two yellow cards, to captain Wiaan Liebenberg and teenage debutant Thomas Ployet after half an hour.

Brive were awarded a penalty try and former Fiji U20s loose forward Kamikamica crashed over for his first before Plisson closed the gap to 17-9 at the break.

Plisson added a fourth shot at goal before missing two efforts before 25-year-old Kamikamica claimed his double on the hour mark and the bonus point for the former European Cup winners.

Later, Montpellier can also take a step towards safety as they welcome Toulon, who can go above La Rochelle in the final semi-final berth.