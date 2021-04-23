Kamunhukamwe lone star as Zimbabwe slump to 118-9 against Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

Harare, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Tinashe Kamunhukamwe was the only Zimbabwe batsman to post a respectable score in the second Twenty20 international against Pakistan in Harare Friday, scoring 34 as the hosts made 118-9 in 20 overs.

The opener cracked four fours as he faced 40 deliveries in a 60-minute stand at Harare sports Club.

His inning ended when caught by Pakistan skipper Babar Azam off the bowling of Danish Aziz, who was making his second appearance for the tourists.

Fellow opener Brendan Taylor, who missed an 11-run first T20 match loss two days ago due to illness, lasted only seven balls before being caught by Mohammad Hafeez off a Faheem Ashraf delivery for five.

Apart from Kamunhukamwe, Regis Chakabva (18), Wesley Madhevere (16) and Tadiwanashe Marumani and Tarisai Musakanda (13 each) reached double figures for the hosts.

Six Pakistan bowlers shared the wickets with Mohammad Hasnain (2-19) and Aziz (2-29) the most successful, while Ashraf, Arshad Iqbal, Haris Rauf and Usman Qadir took one each.

Pakistan are touring Zimbabwe after winning one-day international and T20 international series against South Africa.

The final T20 match against Zimbabwe is scheduled for Sunday and will be followed by two Tests, beginning on April 29 and May 7.