UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kamunhukamwe Lone Star As Zimbabwe Slump To 118-9 Against Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 05:10 PM

Kamunhukamwe lone star as Zimbabwe slump to 118-9 against Pakistan

Harare, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Tinashe Kamunhukamwe was the only Zimbabwe batsman to post a respectable score in the second Twenty20 international against Pakistan in Harare Friday, scoring 34 as the hosts made 118-9 in 20 overs.

The opener cracked four fours as he faced 40 deliveries in a 60-minute stand at Harare sports Club.

His inning ended when caught by Pakistan skipper Babar Azam off the bowling of Danish Aziz, who was making his second appearance for the tourists.

Fellow opener Brendan Taylor, who missed an 11-run first T20 match loss two days ago due to illness, lasted only seven balls before being caught by Mohammad Hafeez off a Faheem Ashraf delivery for five.

Apart from Kamunhukamwe, Regis Chakabva (18), Wesley Madhevere (16) and Tadiwanashe Marumani and Tarisai Musakanda (13 each) reached double figures for the hosts.

Six Pakistan bowlers shared the wickets with Mohammad Hasnain (2-19) and Aziz (2-29) the most successful, while Ashraf, Arshad Iqbal, Haris Rauf and Usman Qadir took one each.

Pakistan are touring Zimbabwe after winning one-day international and T20 international series against South Africa.

The final T20 match against Zimbabwe is scheduled for Sunday and will be followed by two Tests, beginning on April 29 and May 7.

Related Topics

Pakistan T20 Harare South Africa Zimbabwe Mohammad Hafeez Babar Azam Tarisai Musakanda Harare Sports Club April May Sunday Post From

Recent Stories

105,443 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

51 seconds ago

Shifa Foundation launches food campaign for daily ..

7 minutes ago

FM arrives in Istanbul on two-day official tour

24 minutes ago

CPWB chairperson takes notice of girl's rape

12 minutes ago

Ex-Eskom contractor arrested in London on graft ch ..

12 minutes ago

Bahrain, Israel to recognise each other's Covid va ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.