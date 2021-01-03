Kane and Son spark Spurs into life amid more Premier League Covid gloom

(@FahadShabbir)

London, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Harry Kane and Son Heung-min were again Tottenham's talismen in a 3-0 win over Leeds to revitalise their title challenge on Saturday but a third Premier League game this week was postponed due to coronavirus outbreaks.

Burnley's clash with Fulham, scheduled for Sunday, was called off due to a number of positive cases among the Fulham squad.

Fulham's trip to Tottenham was also postponed just hours before kick-off on Wednesday, to the frustration of Spurs boss Jose Mourinho.

But even as his side ended a four-game winless run with a return to form against Leeds, Mourinho also lambasted three of his players for breaking coronavirus restrictions.

Giovani Lo Celso, Erik Lamela and Sergio Reguilon were pictured attending a large party with family and friends over Christmas along with West Ham's Manuel Lanzini.

"We are extremely disappointed and strongly condemn this image showing some of our players with family and friends together at Christmas, particularly as we know the sacrifices everybody around the country made to stay safe over the festive period," a Tottenham statement said.

"The matter will be dealt with internally." The latest breach by players will do little to ease the pressure on the Premier League to halt the season as a "circuit-breaking" measure to cope with the soaring infection rates across England.

Despite the latest postponement, the Premier League again insisted there were no plans for a pause.

"With low numbers of positive tests across the overwhelming majority of clubs, the League continues to have confidence in its COVID-19 protocols, fully backed by the Government, to enable fixtures to be played as scheduled," the league said in a statement.

- 'Telepathic' Tottenham duo - On the field, Kane and Son ended two games without a goal to move Tottenham up to third and within four points of leaders Liverpool and Manchester United.

Kane opened the scoring from the penalty spot before turning provider for Son to slot home his 100th goal for the club.

It was the 13th time Kane and Son had combined for a goal this term, equalling the Premier League record set by Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton for Blackburn in 1994-95.

"He knew I was there. Sometimes it is telepathic," said Son "To score 100 goals with one team is a big thing. I'm very proud. It's a good way to start the new year." The South Korean then also got an assist early in the second-half when his corner was headed home by Toby Alderweireld.

At the other end of the table, Brighton edged two points clear of the relegation zone by coming from 3-1 down to salvage a 3-3 draw at home to Wolves.

The Seagulls won just one home league game in 2020 and started with a determination for the new year to signal a fresh start as Aaron Connelly opened the scoring on 13 minutes.

Wolves have struggled to score goals since losing Raul Jimenez to a fractured skull in November, but bounced back with three in 25 minutes.

Romain Saiss headed home Nelson Semedo's cross before Dan Burn's own goal and Ruben Neves's penalty gave the visitors a commanding half-time lead.

However, Brighton were given a lifeline from the spot themselves a minute into the second-half as Neal Maupay converted before captain Lewis Dunk's towering header earned a point.

Brighton's comeback means Sheffield United are now 12 points adrift of safety as they crept ever closer to a return to the Championship with a 2-0 defeat at Crystal Palace.

Jeffrey Schlupp opened the scoring after just four minutes before Eberechi Eze's stunning individual run from inside his own half and finish sealed the Eagles' first win in six games.

The Blades, meanwhile, remain without a win all season on just two points from 17 games.