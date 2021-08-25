UrduPoint.com

Kane Confirms He Will Remain At Tottenham

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 05:40 PM

Kane confirms he will remain at Tottenham

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Harry Kane announced on Wednesday he will remain at Tottenham this season, ending speculation over his future with Manchester City interested in the England captain.

Kane had made clear his desire to leave his boyhood club in the quest to end his wait for the first trophy of his career.

However, the 28-year-old was warmly welcomed back by the Tottenham support as he made his first appearance of the season as a substitute in a 1-0 win at Wolves last weekend.

"It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the last few weeks," he posted on Twitter.

"I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success." Kane is Tottenham's second top goalscorer in history with 221, just 45 off the record held by Jimmy Graves.

Yet, his prolific record has not been able to end the north London club's 13-year wait for silverware.

He still has three years left to run on a six-year contract signed in 2018 that left Spurs chairman Daniel Levy with the leverage to demand a fee well in excess of the £100 million ($137 million) Premier League record City paid Aston Villa for Jack Grealish earlier this month.

Levy will be hoping keeping hold of Kane can help fire Tottenham back into the Champions League next season after missing out for the past two years.

Spurs have made a bright start under new manager Nuno Espirito Santo, beating City 1-0 without their star striker on the opening weekend of the season before extending their 100 percent start at Molineux.

Related Topics

Fire Twitter London Sunday 2018 From Top Manchester City Premier League Tottenham Million

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi remembers the thr ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi remembers the three great artists Asif Hassan M ..

14 minutes ago
 66,210 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

66,210 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

15 minutes ago
 Shaheen, Fawad Alam get career-high rankings in IC ..

Shaheen, Fawad Alam get career-high rankings in ICC Test Cricket

19 minutes ago
 Global Business Forum Africa 2021 to highlight con ..

Global Business Forum Africa 2021 to highlight continentâ€™s untapped trade pote ..

30 minutes ago
 President visits Pakistan Armyâ€™s General Headqua ..

President visits Pakistan Armyâ€™s General Headquarters

33 minutes ago
 Dubai Sports Council and CDA organise Child Protec ..

Dubai Sports Council and CDA organise Child Protection Workshop for Dubai sports ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.