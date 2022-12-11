UrduPoint.com

Kane 'gutted' After World Cup Penalty Pain

Muhammad Irfan Published December 11, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Kane 'gutted' after World Cup penalty pain

Al Khor, Qatar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Harry Kane was left "gutted" on Saturday after missing a crucial penalty in England's 2-1 World Cup quarter-final defeat to France.

England skipper Kane blazed an 84th minute spot-kick over the bar that would have levelled the score at 2-2 at the Al Bayt Stadium.

It was another cruel chapter in England's decades-long psychodrama revolving around major tournaments and penalty heartaches.

Kane had earlier made no mistake with another penalty on 54 minutes that saw him equal Wayne Rooney's England goalscoring tally of 53 goals.

"As the captain, I'll take that on the chin and that responsibility, missing the penalty, so it's hard," Kane said afterwards.

"Really tough night to take. I'm gutted, the team are gutted. We had the belief that we could achieve something special at this World Cup, but it came down to small details.

"On the night we had the better chances, the better spells in the game, but it comes down to the execution."Kane, 29, is one of the most reliable penalty-takers in world football, converting 58 spotkicks throughout his career with only 11 misses.

