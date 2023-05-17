UrduPoint.com

Kane Has 'long Career' Ahead At Spurs: Legend Mabbutt

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Kane has 'long career' ahead at Spurs: legend Mabbutt

Bangkok, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Tottenham is confident Harry Kane will see out his career at the club, former captain Gary Mabbutt said Wednesday, despite persistent rumours of a big-money move for the England skipper.

Club ambassador Mabbutt said Spurs would do everything they could to hold on to their record goal scorer, whose contract has just over a year to run.

"We will do everything we possibly can that Harry will remain a Tottenham player for the rest of his career," Mabbutt told reporters in Bangkok.

"So that's what we're hoping for. That's what we believe is going to happen." The 29-year-old has bagged 27 goals this season, second only to Manchester City's Erling Haaland.

But with Tottenham sixth in the Premier League and out of the hunt for Champions League places, Kane has been linked with a summer move to Manchester United or Paris.

Tottenham are on their third manager of the season -- interim boss Ryan Mason -- and Kane has publicly criticized the club's culture since the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino, who led them to the 2019 Champions League final.

But Mabbutt, who lifted the FA Cup as Spurs skipper in 1991, insisted the turmoil would not put big-name coaches off taking the job.

"All the big Names want the job," he told AFP.

"To be manager of Tottenham Hotspur football club is a massive role for any manager." He said "two or three people" were in the frame but the club was aiming to carry out the search "under the radar, very quietly".

With former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann seemingly out of the running, Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi, former Spain coach Luis Enrique and Feyenoord boss Arne Slot are believed to be on the shortlist.

Spurs take on Leicester City in the Thai capital in July as part of a tour of Australia and Asia that also sees them play West Ham and former coach Jose Mourinho's Roma.

Related Topics

Football Australia Job Roma Paris Bangkok Leicester Brighton Gary Spain Manchester United July 2019 All Asia Manchester City Bayern Premier League Coach Tottenham

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets EU&#039;s High Representa ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets EU&#039;s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and S ..

3 minutes ago
 Japanese football: Journey of milestones, stellar ..

Japanese football: Journey of milestones, stellar players, historic triumphs

33 minutes ago
 UAE President confers Order of the Union on Mohamm ..

UAE President confers Order of the Union on Mohammed Al Bowardi

33 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince attends honouring ceremony of ..

Sharjah Crown Prince attends honouring ceremony of SCHS’s sponsors

1 hour ago
 Everybody should be held accountable, says Musadik ..

Everybody should be held accountable, says Musadik Malik

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Cup women’s Cricket: 60 cricketers to ..

Pakistan Cup women’s Cricket: 60 cricketers to feature in upcoming tournament

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.