Kane Leads Spurs For Milan Fightback Mission

Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Kane leads Spurs for Milan fightback mission

London, March 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2023 ) :Harry Kane captains Tottenham as they aim to turn around a 1-0 first-leg deficit against AC Milan to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Wednesday.

Spurs are without regular skipper Hugo Lloris through injury, while Eric Dier misses out due to suspension.

Ben Davies comes into the back three and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg returns from his ban in midfield in Antonio Conte's only two changes from the first leg three weeks ago.

Milan make three changes from the first meeting between the sides as Mike Maignan returns in goal, while Fikayo Tomori comes into defence and Junior Messias starts in midfield.

Tottenham (3-4-3) Fraser Forster; Cristian Romero, Clement Lenglet, Ben Davies; Emerson Royal, Oliver Skipp, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Ivan Perisic; Dejan Kulusevski, Harry Kane (capt), Son Heung-min Coach: Antonio Conte (ITA) AC Milan (4-3-3) Mike Maignan; Malick Thiaw, Pierre Kalulu, Fikayo Tomori, Theo Hernandez (capt); Junior Messias, Rade Krunic, Sandro Tonali; Brahim Diaz, Olivier Giroud, Rafael Leao Coach: Stefano Pioli (ITA) Referee: Clement Turpin (FRA)

