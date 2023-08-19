Open Menu

Kane Scores First Goal For Bayern Munich

Published August 19, 2023

Kane scores first goal for Bayern Munich

Bremen, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :Harry Kane has scored his first goal in the Bundesliga, doubling Bayern Munich's lead to 2-0 at Werder Bremen in his starting debut in Germany on Friday.

Kane, who laid on the assist for Bayern's opener after just three minutes, collected a pass from Alphonso Davies and slotted the ball past 'keeper Jiri Pavlenka midway through the second half in the season opener.

He was then replaced by youngster Mathys Tel.

Kane left Tottenham in a deal worth an initial 100 million Euros ($110 million, �86 million) on Saturday after spending his whole career with his boyhood club.

Kane said his desire to end a personal quest for silverware was behind the decision to join the German giants.

The 30-year-old left as Tottenham's record goalscorer with 280 goals and is also England's all-time top scorer at international level.

However, he is yet to win a trophy for club or country.

