Open Menu

Kane Signs For Bayern Munich Until 2027

Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Kane signs for Bayern Munich until 2027

Munich, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :England captain Harry Kane has signed a four-year deal with Bayern Munich until 2027, the German champions announced on Saturday.

The two clubs have agreed a fee estimated to be worth a Bundesliga record 100 million Euros ($110 million, �86 million) for the 30-year-old, who had just one year left on his contract at Tottenham.

"I'm very happy to be a part of FC Bayern now," Kane said in a club statement.

"Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and I've always said that I want to compete and prove myself at the highest level during my career. This club is defined by its winning mentality -- it feels very good to be here.

" The German giants were in desperate need of a striker after struggling to replace Robert Lewandowski last season.

Kane scored 280 goals in 435 games for Spurs and is also England's all-time top goalscorer with 58 international goals.

He is yet to win a major trophy at club or international level.

"Hard to put into words how to say goodbye to a club and fans who have done so much for me in my career," Kane said in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"You will always be in my heart. Thank you Tottenham, thank you Tottenham fans."He finished top scorer at the 2018 World Cup where England reached the semi-finals.

Related Topics

World Social Media Twitter German 2018 Post Top Bayern Tottenham Million

Recent Stories

ZHO launches two initiatives marking International ..

ZHO launches two initiatives marking International Youth Day

51 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs holds kids-oriented awareness activi ..

Dubai Customs holds kids-oriented awareness activities at Modesh World

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs marks International Youth Day with p ..

Dubai Customs marks International Youth Day with panel session on sustainable de ..

1 hour ago
 vivo Celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day: Captu ..

Vivo Celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day: Capturing the Essence of Cultural D ..

1 hour ago
 FSC launches Fujairah Engineering Association

FSC launches Fujairah Engineering Association

1 hour ago
 Ali Sethi denies marriage rumors amid social media ..

Ali Sethi denies marriage rumors amid social media speculation

2 hours ago
Asia Cup tickets to go on sale from today

Asia Cup tickets to go on sale from today

2 hours ago
 Emirati humanitarian team continues food aid distr ..

Emirati humanitarian team continues food aid distribution in Amdjarass

2 hours ago
 Sajal Aly joins legends Abida Parveen, Shafqat Ama ..

Sajal Aly joins legends Abida Parveen, Shafqat Amanat Ali Khan in upcoming Music ..

2 hours ago
 Namoos-e-Sahaba Tahafuz Bill is proving to be a li ..

Namoos-e-Sahaba Tahafuz Bill is proving to be a link in promoting sectarianism a ..

2 hours ago
 Coordinator FPCCI Malik Sohail Talat, while paying ..

Coordinator FPCCI Malik Sohail Talat, while paying tribute to CCRI Multan, said ..

2 hours ago
 PM hopeful of finalizing caretaker PM’s name tod ..

PM hopeful of finalizing caretaker PM’s name today

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous