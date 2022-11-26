Kane starts for England in USA World Cup clash

Al Khor, Qatar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :England boss Gareth Southgate named an unchanged team as Harry Kane was fit to start Friday's World Cup Group B clash with the United States in Doha.

Kane suffered an injury to his right ankle in the second half of England's 6-2 win against Iran in their group opener on Monday.

The Tottenham striker, who has a long history of ankle problems, was sent for a scan on Wednesday, sparking fears he might be set for a spell on the sidelines.

But England captain Kane was able to return to training and took his place in the team after Southgate admitted it would be bold decision to leave out his talisman.

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire was also fit to start for England after coming off against Iran with an illness.

United States coach Gregg Berhalter made a surprise change as Haji Wright started up front in place of Josh Sargent at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Antalyaspor striker Wright had made just three previous appearances for the USA after making his debut earlier this year.

Starting line-ups for the World Cup Group B match between England and the United States at the Al Bayt Stadium on Friday (kick-off 1900 GMT): England (4-2-3-1) Jordan Pickford; Kieran Trippier, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham; Bukayo Saka, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling; Harry Kane Coach: Gareth Southgate (ENG) United States (4-3-3) Matt Turner; Sergino Dest, Walker Zimmerman, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah; Tim Weah, Haji Wright, Christian Pulisic Coach: Gregg Berhalter (USA) Referee: Jesus Valenzuela (VEN)