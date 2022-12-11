UrduPoint.com

Kane Will Bounce Back 'stronger' From Penalty Miss - Henderson

Muhammad Irfan Published December 11, 2022 | 09:30 AM

Kane will bounce back 'stronger' from penalty miss - Henderson

Al Khor, Qatar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :Jordan Henderson said England captain Harry Kane will bounce back from the heartbreak of missing a late penalty as Gareth Southgate's side exited the World Cup with a 2-1 defeat to France.

Kane had equalled Wayne Rooney's all-time record of 53 goals for England by levelling the quarter-final in Qatar at 1-1 with his first penalty of the night.

But after Olivier Giroud put France back in front, the Tottenham striker blazed over when handed a second chance up against his club teammate Hugo Lloris.

"We know how many penalties Harry has scored for us, he scored the first one, how many goals he's contributed to even get us here," Henderson told ITV.

"He'll be stronger for it in the long run I'm sure.

"He's a world class striker, our captain and we wouldn't be here without him." The defeat extends England's drought without a major tournament victory which stretches back to 1966.

France will face Morocco in the semi-finals and with Brazil, Germany, Spain and Portugal already eliminated, Henderson conceded a huge opportunity at glory had slipped through England's grasp.

"We felt really good, performances were really good. The focus and hunger was there," added the Liverpool midfielder.

"Unfortunately it wasn't our night. Give credit to France, who are a good team. I still felt it was there for us to win tonight."

Related Topics

World Drought France Qatar Germany Liverpool Spain Brazil Portugal Morocco From Tottenham

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2022

5 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

10 minutes ago
 England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter ..

England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter-final

10 hours ago
 Secy sports for early functioning of cricket cente ..

Secy sports for early functioning of cricket center

10 hours ago
 Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champ ..

Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champions Cup

10 hours ago
 Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of h ..

Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of human rights abuses in IIOJK

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.