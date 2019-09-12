UrduPoint.com
Kane Will Break My England Goal Record Says Rooney

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 10:50 PM

Kane will break my England goal record says Rooney

London, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Wayne Rooney has tipped Harry Kane to break his England goal-scoring record in the next "two or three years".

Rooney netted 53 times for England during his glittering career as the former Manchester United striker broke Bobby Charlton's previous record of 49.

But Rooney, currently playing for American club DC United before a January move to Derby, believes England captain Kane is on course to knock him from first place soon enough.

The Tottenham forward already has 26 England goals at the age of 26 after his scoring spree in the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Bulgaria and Kosovo.

"I never take goals for granted, I love scoring them. Once I got to 35 for England, I could feel the record getting close," Rooney said on his podcast.

"I don't think it'll stand for 50 years like Bobby Charlton's, I think Harry Kane, possibly the next two or three years will (do it). He's a fantastic goalscorer and his record for England is fantastic.

"When I got the record and then went back for my last game I said it would be an honour to go and present him like Bobby Charlton presented me with the golden boot and I'm sure it won't be before too long."

