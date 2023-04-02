UrduPoint.com

Kane Williamson Out Of IPL With Knee Injury: Gujarat Titans

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Kane Williamson out of IPL with knee injury: Gujarat Titans

New Delhi, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Star New Zealand batsman Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the rest of the Indian Premier League season with a knee injury, his franchise Gujarat Titans said Sunday.

"It is sad to lose Kane to injury so early in the tournament. We wish him a speedy recovery, with the hope of seeing him in action very soon," Gujarat director of cricket Vikram Solanki said in a statement.

"Williamson will now head home to New Zealand for further assessment. The Gujarat Titans will finalise a replacement for the right-handed batter and an announcement will be made in due course," the statement added.

Williamson jarred his knee attempting a catch in the opening game of the current IPL on Friday between Gujarat and Chennai Super Kings in front of more than 100,000 fans in Ahmedabad.

The 32-year-old New Zealand captain tried to get up but couldn't and had to be helped off the field by two physios.

