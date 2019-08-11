UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kane's Late Double Saves Spurs From Opening Day Stumble

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 01:00 AM

Kane's late double saves Spurs from opening day stumble

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :Harry Kane scored his first goals at Tottenham's new stadium as last season's Champions League finalists came from behind to beat newly-promoted Aston Villa 3-1 on Saturday.

Spurs were on course for a Premier League opening day shock for 73 minutes as they trailed to John McGinn's early opener.

However, club-record signing Tanguy Ndombele sparked the fightback by curling home from distance to level before Kane struck twice in the final four minutes.

Villa spent over £100 million ($120 million) on 12 new recruits over the summer to try and stabilise themselves as a Premier League force again after three seasons in the second tier.

And there were plenty of promising signs for Dean Smith's men, particularly in the first 45 minutes, before they wilted under Spurs' relentless second-half pressure.

Despite a host of new arrivals, it was one of Villa's heroes in gaining promotion from the Championship last season who stunned Mauricio Pochettino's men early on.

From a long ball forward, Wesley outmuscled Davinson Sanchez to allow McGinn to burst through and he kept a cool head to leave Danny Rose on the floor before firing into the bottom corner.

The visitors could even have been further ahead had one of their new recruits Trezeguet been more clinical at the end of a couple of promising counter-attacks.

Spurs soon had the visitors penned in, though, as Kane headed over then fired wide when one-on-one with Tom Heaton as half-time approached.

The pressure continued to build on the Villa goal after the break, but Spurs were often too wasteful to take advantage as Moussa Sissoko dragged horribly wide with just Heaton to beat.

Christian Eriksen had been left on the bench with doubts remaining over the Dane's future with the transfer market across Europe still open until September 2.

Pochettino finally called for his ability to pick the lock of a packed defence 25 minutes from time.

Eriksen certainly did not appear lacking in commitment as he immediately offered the cutting edge Spurs had lacked.

Heaton made a stunning save as Sanchez turned Eriksen's cross goalwards 17 minutes from time, but the rebound was worked back to Ndombele who curled home from the edge of the area.

Only another brilliant save from Heaton denied Eriksen scoring moments later with a thumping strike from a free-kick.

However, Heaton was helpless four minutes from time when the ball broke Kane's way and the England captain hammered the ball home to break his duck at Tottenham's new home.

And within four minutes he had a second with a trademark finish curled low beyond Heaton into the far corner.

Related Topics

Firing Europe Turkish Lira September Market From Premier League Tottenham Million

Recent Stories

45 UK MPs urge UN Secretary Genral to take India's ..

1 hour ago

James Shera writes letter to Britis Prime Minister ..

1 hour ago

Tax collection, business registration facility mad ..

1 hour ago

Entire nation to fight for cause of Kashmiri peopl ..

1 hour ago

Rare photos of Pakistan Movement exhibited at Rawa ..

1 hour ago

Eidi disbursed among Lahore Development Authority ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.