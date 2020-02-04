Kansas City to celebrate Super Bowl champs on Wednesday

Washington, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Supporters of the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will gather Wednesday for a victory parade and celebration rally after the team captured its first NFL championship in 50 years.

The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 on Sunday in Miami to win their first Super Bowl title since 1970.

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas says the two-hour parade will conclude with a victory rally at Union Station, with route details to be unveiled Tuesday.

"For the first time in 50 years, our Kansas City Chiefs are bringing home the Vince Lombardi trophy and we're all excited to celebrate with our players and fans," Lucas said.

"Thanks, Kansas City, for being such a great city and having such amazing fans." Kansas City last celebrated a major pro sports champion in 2015 when Major League Baseball's Royals won the World Series for the first time since 1985.

Lucas, 35, invited Super Bowl half-time performers Shakira and Jennifer Lopez to the celebration, in a tweet that made sure they knew the bash would be in Missouri, where the team's home stadium is located, and not border state Kansas, which also has a Kansas City.

"Hey, @JLo and @shakira ! Based on your outstanding performances last night during an historic #SuperBowl for #ChiefsKingdom , I want to let you know that we'd love to have you at Wednesday's victory parade too!" Lucas tweeted.

"Hope to see you soon in #KansasCity (the bigger one in Missouri)."When US President Donald Trump first tweeted his congratulations to the Chiefs for the Super Bowl triumph, he mentioned Kansas. Trump later deleted the tweet and posted a new one with Missouri.