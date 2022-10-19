London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :N'Golo Kante will miss France's defence of the World Cup after Chelsea said on Tuesday that the midfielder will be out of action for four months following surgery on a hamstring injury.

The 31-year-old had not featured since limping off against Tottenham in August.

"N'Golo Kante has undergone an operation on his hamstring injury," Chelsea said in a statement.

"The midfielder visited a specialist with the club's medical department to explore the options for his rehabilitation approach and it was mutually agreed for N'Golo to have surgery to repair the damage.

"Following a successful operation, N'Golo is now expected to be sidelined for four months."