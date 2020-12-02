UrduPoint.com
KANUPP-II Fuel Loading A Great Feat Of Pak, Chinese Engineers' Cooperation: President

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 10:50 PM

KANUPP-II fuel loading a great feat of Pak, Chinese engineers' cooperation: President

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday said that fuel loading had started at the 1100 MW KANUPP-II (K2) nuclear power plant in Karachi, which was a great feat of cooperation between Pakistani & Chinese engineers.

On his twitter handle, the president posted "Fuel loading was started at the 1100 MW KANUPP-II (K2) nuclear power plant in Karachi. This nuclear plant is a great feat of cooperation between Pakistani & Chinese engineers. The reactor is the most modern Chinese Hualong One, a 3rd generation design with high safety standards." The president also posted a short video clip regarding announcement of fuel loading at K2 plant.

