KANUPP-II fuel loading a great feat of Pak, Chinese engineers' cooperation: President

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday said that fuel loading had started at the 1100 MW KANUPP-II (K2) nuclear power plant in Karachi, which was a great feat of cooperation between Pakistani & Chinese engineers.

On his twitter handle, the president posted "Fuel loading was started at the 1100 MW KANUPP-II (K2) nuclear power plant in Karachi. This nuclear plant is a great feat of cooperation between Pakistani & Chinese engineers. The reactor is the most modern Chinese Hualong One, a 3rd generation design with high safety standards." The president also posted a short video clip regarding announcement of fuel loading at K2 plant.

