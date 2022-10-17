UrduPoint.com

Kanye West Agrees To Buy Social Network Parler

Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Kanye West agrees to buy social network Parler

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Social network Parler said Monday that Kanye West announced his intention to buy the platform, which has gained popularity among US conservatives.

"In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves," the rapper and fashion mogul, who is now known as Ye, said in Parler's statement.

The value of the deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022, was not disclosed.

Earlier in October, Instagram and Twitter restricted West's accounts over posts slammed as anti-Semitic.

George Farmer, Parler's executive director, said the deal will "change the way the world thinks about free speech." "Ye is making a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space and will never have to fear being removed from social media again," he said.

Launched in 2018, Parler became a haven for supporters of former US president Donald Trump and far-right users who say they have been censored by other social media platforms such as Twitter.

But Parler was pulled from the Apple and Google online marketplaces and effectively shut down when Amazon Web Services cut ties over allegations the platform failed to stop incitement of violence ahead of the January 6, 2021, siege of the US Capitol.

Last month, Google allowed Parler back into its Play Store, more than a year after banning the platform.

The network describes itself as "a guiding force in the fight against Big Tech, Big Government, censorship, and cancel culture."

Related Topics

World Google Social Media Twitter Trump Kanye Ye Buy January October 2018 Apple Media From Government Instagram

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs launches 7th edition of Customs Lead ..

Dubai Customs launches 7th edition of Customs Leadership Program

41 minutes ago
 What State Bank says about banknote of Rs75?

What State Bank says about banknote of Rs75?

52 minutes ago
 Air University concludes Career Counseling Week 20 ..

Air University concludes Career Counseling Week 2022

1 hour ago
 Prohibited Funding case: Imran Khan granted interi ..

Prohibited Funding case: Imran Khan granted interim bail

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 04 Ireland Vs. Zimbabwe

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 04 Ireland Vs. Zimbabwe

2 hours ago
 World Bank to provide $850m in aid to 34 flood-aff ..

World Bank to provide $850m in aid to 34 flood-affected districts of Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.