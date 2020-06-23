Karate World Championships moved to 2021

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :The Karate World Championships have been pushed back a year to November 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the World Karate Federation announced on Tuesday.

"Karate's managing body decided to reschedule the upcoming World Championships as the well-being and safety of competitors and fans could not be ensured amid the ongoing epidemic of COVID-19," the WKF said in a statement.

The event will still be held in Dubai, over November 16-21 next year.

The WKF added that the 2022 edition of the tournament would also be postponed to 2023, "thus relocating the Senior World Championships to odd years".

Karate will make its debut at the Olympics in the 2020 Tokyo Games, also postponed until next year due to the virus.