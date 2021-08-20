UrduPoint.com

Karim Benzema Extends Real Madrid Deal Until 2023 - Club

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 07:10 PM

Karim Benzema extends Real Madrid deal until 2023 - club

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Veteran French striker Karim Benzema signed a new deal with Real Madrid that will keep him at the La Liga club until 2023, the Spanish outfit said on Friday.

The versatile 33-year-old forward joined Madrid back in 2009 from Lyon and he has racked up an impressive 560 matches for them since. He is currently in his 13th season and was voted La Liga player of the year last season.

After a televised signing ceremony where a best of Benzema video was played the striker posed for a photograph with Real president Florentino Perez with the pair holding up a shirt with Benzema's name and the number 2023 on it.

"The story continues for me at the greatest club in the world," Benzema said.

"What an honour to be here today, thank you for trusting me over the years," he said.

The club thanked Benzema for his long and brilliant service to them "The French striker has won everything possible in a Madrid shirt with a massive 19 titles: four Champions Leagues, four Club World Cups, three European Super Cups, three Liga, two Spanish Cups and three Spanish Super Cups," the club said.

"With his football he has won the hearts of all Madrid supporters." Benzema was long in the shadow of Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos, but since the Portuguese left for Juventus three years ago the French international has thrived.

With Ramos also out of the picture since his move to Paris Saint-Germain, Benzema is now the club's senior star player.

One of the eye-catching details of Benzema's new contract was the size of the release clause, at one billion Euros.

Related Topics

Football World Lyon Madrid All From Best Real Madrid PSG Juventus Billion

Recent Stories

56,131 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

56,131 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 Scarlett Johansson gives birth to a baby boy

Scarlett Johansson gives birth to a baby boy

2 hours ago
 Shaniera Akram’s message for ‘good men’ trig ..

Shaniera Akram’s message for ‘good men’ triggers a new debate

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone renews support f ..

Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone renews support for entrepreneurs

3 hours ago
 UAE affirms commitment to advancing technologies f ..

UAE affirms commitment to advancing technologies for peace and security at UN

3 hours ago
 UAE announces 1,070 new COVID-19 cases, 1,619 reco ..

UAE announces 1,070 new COVID-19 cases, 1,619 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.