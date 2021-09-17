UrduPoint.com

Karolina Pliskova Out Of Ostrava Open Over Wrist Injury

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 07:00 PM

Karolina Pliskova out of Ostrava Open over wrist injury

Prague, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Women's tennis world number three Karolina Pliskova said Friday she was pulling out of next week's Ostrava Open because of a wrist injury.

The 29-year-old Czech player was set to be the top seed at the WTA tournament played in the eastern Czech city of Ostrava on September 20-26.

"It is not really easy to excuse myself from a tournament played before an audience and at home," said Pliskova, who reached the Wimbledon finals and the US Open quarter-finals this year.

Her doctor said the injury had been apparent for a while.

"Problems with the wrist appeared even before the US Open, and they could not be treated adequately as she advanced in the tournament," Radek Kebrle said in a statement.

"Since the problem got worse, we have agreed on a three-week break from tournaments," he added.

Pliskova's withdrawal leaves Ukraine's world number four Elina Svitolina as the top ranked player in the tournament.

Related Topics

Tennis World Ukraine Doctor Ostrava September From Top Wimbledon US Open

Recent Stories

PM urges SCO countries to recognize reality in Afg ..

PM urges SCO countries to recognize reality in Afghanistan

18 minutes ago
 ‘New Zealand will hear us at ICC,’ Ramiz Raja ..

‘New Zealand will hear us at ICC,’ Ramiz Raja reacts after Kiwish cancelled ..

23 minutes ago
 ECB to decide Pakistan’s tour within next 24 to ..

ECB to decide Pakistan’s tour within next 24 to 48 hours: Reports

49 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi conducted an onli ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi conducted an online global dialogue on prominen ..

50 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempts o ..

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempts on Saudi Arabia

56 minutes ago
 PITB to Automate Punjab Journalists Housing Founda ..

PITB to Automate Punjab Journalists Housing Foundation: Agreement Signed

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.