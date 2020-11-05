UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karolina Pliskova Parts Ways With Coach Vallverdu

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 01:20 AM

Karolina Pliskova parts ways with coach Vallverdu

Prague, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :World number six Karolina Pliskova said Wednesday she had parted ways with her coach Daniel Vallverdu, hired for the 2020 season marred by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Unfortunately, due to time commitments, my coach Daniel Vallverdu and I have mutually agreed to no longer work together," Pliskova said in a statement on Twitter.

Her husband and manager Michal Hrdlicka said in a tweet Pliskova wanted a "full-time coach" while Vallverdu is also coaching three-time major winner Stan Wawrinka at present.

Pliskova, 28, won her first tournament of the year in Brisbane and reached the final in Rome in September, but she failed to get beyond the round of 32 at the season's three Grand Slams.

Related Topics

World Twitter Brisbane Rome September 2020 Coach Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Eyes turn to Fed as US presidency remains in limbo ..

2 hours ago

France seeks trial for Liberian accused of crimes ..

1 hour ago

Italy to enforce curfew as Europe tries to stem vi ..

1 hour ago

Ankara vows 'firm' response to French ban on Turki ..

1 hour ago

Stocks rally despite US vote uncertainty

1 hour ago

Arsenal's Luiz available for Molde tie as Arteta l ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.