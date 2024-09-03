- Home
- Miscellaneous
- Karoonjhar Mountains, a living testament to cultural, spiritual, ecological, historical aspects of S ..
Karoonjhar Mountains, A Living Testament To Cultural, Spiritual, Ecological, Historical Aspects Of Sindh
Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2024 | 12:00 AM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Karoonjhar mountains counted among the lowest mountain ranges in the country, the Karoonjhar mountain range is only at a height of 305 metres above sea level.It is found in the area known as Nagarparkar, which is the south-eastern edge of Tharparkar, Sindh.It has a total length of 21 kilometres.
The experts from the field of geology predict that this mountain range can be around 3 to 5 billion years old.
According to a report of Social Media, entire region has interesting and uneven cliffy formations and thus belongs to one of the earth’s oldest rock systems. The place can be listed among the oldest tourist attractions in Sindh that haven’t been fully explored yet.
The entire region of Nagarparkar and Tharparkar has an ancient history, which is why it holds extreme significance in terms of tourism in Sindh.
These mountains are deeply ingrained in the cultural heritage of the Sindhi people.
They are the backdrop to many folklore, songs, and stories passed down through generations, contributing to the rich cultural tapestry of Sindh.
These mountains play a vital role in collecting and storing rainwater. During the monsoon season, water accumulates in natural depressions and reservoirs in the mountains.
This water resource is essential for the local communities, especially in times of drought.Moreover, there are also a couple of temporary water streams known as Bhetiani and Gordhro.
These streams flow during the rainy season, which usually lasts from July to September.
The Karoonjhar Mountains have historical significance as well. They are believed to have been a part of the ancient Indus Valley Civilization, making them an archaeological treasure trove. Explorations in this area can shed light on the region's historical past.
In summary, the Karoonjhar Mountains are not just a geological formation but a living testament to the cultural, spiritual, ecological, and historical aspects of Sindh.
They continue to be an integral part of the identity and livelihoods of the Sindhi people and hold great potential for sustainable development and preservation.
APP/nsm
Recent Stories
GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women
Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..
Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator
IUCN Pakistan celebrates World Beach Day: Protecting Shores, Conserving wildlife
Commissioner Loralai distributes posting orders to 11 new employees of Revenue D ..
Police arrests criminal in injured condition, seized car, weapons
Qaiser urges PTI to initiate dialogue process for resolving political issues
Kashmiri struggle for self-determination continues: AJK PM
MNA visits ICT rural schools; highlights commitment to educational improvement
Over 121,000 trees planted in Karachi's various areas: Commissioner told
Section 144 imposed to ensure safe conduct of AIOU exams in Abbottabad
Senate treasury backs bill on regulating protests as move to protect citizens' s ..
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Diplomats showed keen interest in "Exhibition of Sindhi handicrafts"1 day ago
-
Kiln workers - Braving tougher times2 days ago
-
Peshawar: The ancestral abode of subcontinent cinema legends2 days ago
-
Use of social media affects traditional sports4 days ago
-
Efforts afoot to address Isoolites water woes4 days ago
-
Sufism begins its journey in South Punjab with a spark of divine love9 days ago
-
Attabad Lake - a calamity driven tourist heaven9 days ago
-
Taboos, social limitations affect women empowerment9 days ago
-
Nadeem Sabtain’s painting exhibition to be held on Sept 39 days ago
-
Addiction to naswar: a growing threat to public health11 days ago
-
Besant Hall Cultural Centre to celebrate two-day Jashn-e-Latif from August 24-2511 days ago
-
Social media - a boon or bane for our social fabric16 days ago