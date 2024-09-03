Open Menu

Karoonjhar Mountains, A Living Testament To Cultural, Spiritual, Ecological, Historical Aspects Of Sindh

Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2024 | 12:00 AM

Karoonjhar Mountains, a living testament to cultural, spiritual, ecological, historical aspects of Sindh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Karoonjhar mountains counted among the lowest mountain ranges in the country, the Karoonjhar mountain range is only at a height of 305 metres above sea level.It is found in the area known as Nagarparkar, which is the south-eastern edge of Tharparkar, Sindh.It has a total length of 21 kilometres.

The experts from the field of geology predict that this mountain range can be around 3 to 5 billion years old.

According to a report of Social Media, entire region has interesting and uneven cliffy formations and thus belongs to one of the earth’s oldest rock systems. The place can be listed among the oldest tourist attractions in Sindh that haven’t been fully explored yet.

The entire region of Nagarparkar and Tharparkar has an ancient history, which is why it holds extreme significance in terms of tourism in Sindh.

These mountains are deeply ingrained in the cultural heritage of the Sindhi people.

They are the backdrop to many folklore, songs, and stories passed down through generations, contributing to the rich cultural tapestry of Sindh.

These mountains play a vital role in collecting and storing rainwater. During the monsoon season, water accumulates in natural depressions and reservoirs in the mountains.

This water resource is essential for the local communities, especially in times of drought.Moreover, there are also a couple of temporary water streams known as Bhetiani and Gordhro.

These streams flow during the rainy season, which usually lasts from July to September.

The Karoonjhar Mountains have historical significance as well. They are believed to have been a part of the ancient Indus Valley Civilization, making them an archaeological treasure trove. Explorations in this area can shed light on the region's historical past.

In summary, the Karoonjhar Mountains are not just a geological formation but a living testament to the cultural, spiritual, ecological, and historical aspects of Sindh.

They continue to be an integral part of the identity and livelihoods of the Sindhi people and hold great potential for sustainable development and preservation.

