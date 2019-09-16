Karoui, Saied claim victory in first round of Tunisia polls

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tunis, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Independent candidate Kais Saied and the party of jailed media magnate Nabil Karoui claimed Sunday to have won through to the second round of Tunisia's presidential election.

"Nabil Karoui is in the second round", an official from his Qalb Tounes party told AFP, while Saied said he had come "first in the first round", citing exit polls.