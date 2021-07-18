UrduPoint.com
Karunaratne Cameo Lifts Sri Lanka To 262-9 In India ODI

Sun 18th July 2021 | 07:10 PM

Colombo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Lower-order batsman Chamika Karunaratne hit a quickfire 43 to lift Sri Lanka to 262 for nine in the opening one-day international against India on Sunday.

Karunaratne, batting at number eight, put on a key 18-ball stand of 40 for the ninth wicket with Dushmantha Chameera, who was run out for 13 on the final ball of the innings in Colombo.

Sri Lanka were off to a brisk start after they elected to bat at the start of the limited-overs series delayed by the coronavirus.

The hosts were hit by Covid-19 after the team returned from their tour of England with batting coach Grant Flower testing positive for the virus.

Dasun Shanaka, who was appointed captain after regular skipper Kusal Perera was out due to injury, top-scored with 39 as he put on a partnership of 49 for the fifth wicket with Charith Asalanka, who scored 38.

But Indian bowlers kept picking wickets after leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal struck on his first ball when spin was introduced in the 10th over. He sent back Avishka Fernando for 32.

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav struck twice in one over to push Sri Lanka on the back foot and pace bowler Deepak Chahar also took two wickets.

But Karunaratne took the attack to the opposition bowlers towards the end to smash two sixes and one four in his 35-ball blitz as Sri Lanka got 32 runs from the last two overs.

India, led by Shikhar Dhawan, need 263 to take early lead in the three-match series.

