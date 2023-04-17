Karunaratne, Mendis make Ireland toil in Sri Lanka Test

Galle, Sri Lanka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :Centurions Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis made Ireland's wayward bowlers toil on Sunday to put Sri Lanka in a commanding position on day one of the first Test in Galle.

At stumps in hot and humid conditions in the sides' first Test series, the hosts were 386-4 with Dinesh Chandimal unbeaten on 18 and nightwatchman Prabath Jayasuriya 12 not out.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, captain Karunaratne completed his 15th Test hundred before making 179 while Mendis made 140, his eighth ton in the five-day format.

"I have been in good nick but a big one had eluded me and it felt good to get to three figures. Once you get settled on this Galle wicket, you can always make runs," Mendis said.

"There's some turn for the spinners and I'm sure as the game progresses the spinners will come into the equation. We have three quality spinners in the side." Opener Nishan Madushka was caught behind for 29 off Curtis Campher but Karunaratne and Mendis added 281 runs for the second wicket, beating the previous Galle record of 253 by India's Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara in 2017.

Still seeking their first win since attaining Test status in 2017, Ireland lacked penetration in the attack and there were too many short and wide balls -- which were duly punished.

Failing to make the most of Galle's characteristic turn and bounce, Ireland's bowlers could not apply enough pressure to trouble Sri Lanka.

The second-wicket partnership was finally broken when Mendis missed a sweep shot off the left-arm spin of George Dockrell and was trapped lbw in the final hour of play.

Former captain Angelo Mathews fell for a three-ball duck, going hard at a wide delivery by leg-spinner Benjamin White to be caught behind.

The second new ball brought about Karunaratne's downfall as he fell with six overs left for stumps. He attempted a drive off Mark Adair without much foot movement, and was also caught behind.

His 179 came off 235 balls with 15 boundaries.

During the knock he became Sri Lanka's fifth-highest run scorer, surpassing the great Aravinda de Silva for a total that now stands at 6,409 runs in 85 Tests.

The hosts were quick to punish the loose balls, going at a brisk 4.39 runs an over as they took complete control of the game.

Ireland have lost all of their previous four Tests, including to Bangladesh earlier this month, and this is the first time they have been involved in more than one Test match in a series.