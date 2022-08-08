UrduPoint.com

Kasatkina Rallies To Beat Rogers In WTA San Jose Final

Muhammad Irfan Published August 08, 2022 | 09:00 AM

Kasatkina rallies to beat Rogers in WTA San Jose final

San Francisco, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :Daria Kasatkina rallied to beat Shelby Rogers in three sets Sunday, capturing her fifth WTA title at the hardcourt tournament in San Jose, California.

Kasatkina, ranked 12th in the world and seeded seventh, triumphed 6-7 (2/7), 6-1, 6-2 as she went one better than her runner-up finish to Danielle Collins in San Jose last year, lifting her first WTA trophy since St. Petersburg last year.

The victory will move the 25-year-old back into the top 10 in the tennis world rankings.

Kasatkina denied the 45th-ranked Rogers a maiden title. The 29-year-old American was playing in just her third WTA final, and her first since Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Kasatkina's all-court game and crafty shot selection proved too much for the big-hitting Rogers.

The American was unable to capitalize on some suspect serving from Kasatkina in the early going and coming off worse in the longer rallies.

Kasatkina, pounding Rogers's backhand, twice went up a break in the opening set, which she led 5-3.

Rogers saved a set point in the 10th game as she broke to pull level at five games apiece, then the American raced to a 6-1 lead in the tiebreaker.

Kasatkina's sixth double fault of the match gave Rogers a string of set points. Rogers misfired on a forehand on the first, but nailed a forehand winner on the second to secure the set after an hour and 18 minutes.

From there, however, it was all Kasatkina as she took full advantage as Rogers's game went flat.

She broke for 3-1 and, untroubled on her own serve, broke again in the sixth game after Rogers led 40-0, polishing off the set on her first opportunity.

Kasatkina broke Rogers to open the third and kept rolling, capturing both the second and third sets in almost the same time it took to complete the first.

She capped a week that saw her post victories over Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina and top 10 players Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa, ranked fourth in the world, on the way to the final.

Kasatkina came from a set down against both Rybakina and Sabalenka also as she continued a strong season that saw her reach back-to-back semi-finals at Rome and Roland Garros.

Related Topics

Tennis World Rio De Janeiro San Jose Rome St. Petersburg Same Lead Sunday 2016 Post All From Top Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2022

24 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th August 2022

24 hours ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a photo ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a photo exhibition on the occasion of ..

1 day ago
 Football: English Premier League results - collate ..

Football: English Premier League results - collated

1 day ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results - collated

Football: German Bundesliga results - collated

1 day ago
 Flag march held in Larkana

Flag march held in Larkana

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.