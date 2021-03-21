UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kasatkina Wins Second Title Of Year In St Petersburg

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 09:40 PM

Kasatkina wins second title of year in St Petersburg

Saint Petersburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Daria Kasatkina captured her second WTA title of the season as Margarita Gasparyan retired with a back injury during the second set of Sunday's final in Saint Petersburg.

Former world number 10 Kasatkina led 6-3, 2-1 in an all-Russian final when Gasparyan was forced to quit, handing her opponent a fourth career title.

Kasatkina, 23, also won last month's Phillip Island Trophy in Melbourne, her first tournament victory since her 2018 triumph in Moscow.

Gasparyan, ranked 126th and playing on a wildcard, took a medical time out during the first set but stopped after double-faulting twice and dropping serve in the third game of the second set.

Kasatkina endured a difficult 2019 and slumped to 75th last year but will climb back into the top 50 Monday after becoming the first player to win two WTA events in 2021.

Related Topics

World Moscow Melbourne Petersburg Sunday 2018 2019 Top

Recent Stories

ADNIC shareholders approve cash dividends of 35% a ..

26 minutes ago

RAK Crisis and Emergency Management Team announces ..

3 hours ago

MoHAP completes study on impact of COVID-19 on stu ..

4 hours ago

UAE retail sales forecast to hit $58 billion in 20 ..

4 hours ago

AED12.6 billion increase in international reserves ..

4 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 122.62 million, ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.