Open Menu

Kashmir Black Day Observed In Shaheed Benazirabad

Muhammad Irfan Published October 27, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Kashmir Black day observed in Shaheed Benazirabad

NAWABSHAH Oct 27 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 27th Oct, 2024) Like other parts of the country, October 27 was observed as a black day in solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers in district Shaheed Benazirabad.

In this connection a rally led by Assistant Commissioner Shah Iqbal Tunio was taken out from the Deputy Commissioner's office to the NawabShah Press Club.

The participants of the rally holding banners and placards chanted slogans against India.

Addressing the participants, Assistant Commissioner Nawab Shah Iqbal Ahmed Tunio, District Education Officer Muhammad Saleem Bhatti and others said that October 27, 1947 is a dark day in human history on which the history of atrocities on the Kashmiri people was created by India.

They strongly condemned the cruelty and violence against the Kashmiri people and reiterate their determination to continue supporting their right to self-determination at the moral, political and diplomatic levels.

In addition to Chief Minister Nawab Shah Muhammad Akram, Sarfaraz Khand, officers of revenue, police, education, information and other departments, social organizations and citizens participated in the rally.

Kashmir Black day was also observed in Taluka Sakarand, Qazi Ahmed as solidarity with Kashmiri brothers under the leadership of Assistant Commissioners.

APP/nsm-rzq

Related Topics

Pakistan India Chief Minister Police Martyrs Shaheed Education October Moral From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate com ..

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..

18 hours ago
 Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

19 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj A ..

Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award

19 hours ago
 Pakistan win three-match Test series against Engla ..

Pakistan win three-match Test series against England

1 day ago
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice ..

Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

1 day ago
 JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmi ..

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history

2 days ago
 Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to p ..

Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal

2 days ago
 G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil f ..

G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels

2 days ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous