Kashmir Black day observed in Shaheed Benazirabad

NAWABSHAH Oct 27 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 27th Oct, 2024) Like other parts of the country, October 27 was observed as a black day in solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers in district Shaheed Benazirabad.

In this connection a rally led by Assistant Commissioner Shah Iqbal Tunio was taken out from the Deputy Commissioner's office to the NawabShah Press Club.

The participants of the rally holding banners and placards chanted slogans against India.

Addressing the participants, Assistant Commissioner Nawab Shah Iqbal Ahmed Tunio, District Education Officer Muhammad Saleem Bhatti and others said that October 27, 1947 is a dark day in human history on which the history of atrocities on the Kashmiri people was created by India.

They strongly condemned the cruelty and violence against the Kashmiri people and reiterate their determination to continue supporting their right to self-determination at the moral, political and diplomatic levels.

In addition to Chief Minister Nawab Shah Muhammad Akram, Sarfaraz Khand, officers of revenue, police, education, information and other departments, social organizations and citizens participated in the rally.

Kashmir Black day was also observed in Taluka Sakarand, Qazi Ahmed as solidarity with Kashmiri brothers under the leadership of Assistant Commissioners.

APP/nsm-rzq