UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmir Crisis Could Affect Afghan Peace Talks, Amb. Asad Khan

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 08:10 AM

Kashmir crisis could affect Afghan peace talks, Amb. Asad Khan

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :Warning that the Kashmir crisis could get worse, Pakistan's Ambassador to the U.S., Asad Majeed Khan has raised the possibility that Islamabad might redeploy troops from the Afghanistan border to the Kashmir frontier, a shift that could complicate American peace talks with the Taliban, now said to be in the final stages.

In an interview with The New York Times editorial board on Monday, he emphasized that the Kashmir and Afghanistan issues were separate and that he was not attempting to link them. On the contrary, he said, Pakistan hoped the American talks with the Taliban would succeed and that his country was actively supporting them.

"We are doing all that we can and will continue," Ambassador Khan said. "It's not an either-or situation." Nonetheless, the Pakistani envoy said that India's crackdown on occupied Kashmir as it annexed the disputed state "could not have come at a worse time for us." In this regard, the Times explained that the Pakistanis have sought to strengthen military control along the western border with Afghanistan, an area long infiltrated by Taliban militants, as part of the effort to help end the Afghanistan conflict by denying the group a safe haven.

"We have our hands full" on the western border, Ambassador Khan said, adding, "If the situation escalates on the eastern border, we will have to undertake redeployments." Right now in Islamabad, he said, "we are not thinking about anything but what is happening on our eastern border.".

About the reaction to New Delhi's action in India, Ambassador Khan said, "Pakistan as a punching bag sells in India." There has been little communication between the two countries over the past week, the ambassador said, and the crisis "unfortunately, I suspect, is going to get worse." But he declined to specify what such a worsening would look like.

"We are two big countries, with very large militaries, with nuclear capability and a history of conflict, so I would not like to burden your imagination on that one," he said. "But obviously if things get worse, things get worse."

Related Topics

Pakistan India Taliban Afghanistan Islamabad Militants Nuclear New Delhi New York Border All From

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways&#039; flight from Hong Kong to Abu ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed departs Jeddah

11 hours ago

Asylum applications in the EU+ up by 10 percent in ..

11 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Salman discuss lat ..

12 hours ago

‘We are facing a learning crisis’, UN chief wa ..

12 hours ago

Saudi King, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss regional dev ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.