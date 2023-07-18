Open Menu

Kashmir Gets A Taste Of Türkiye With Traditional Ice Cream

Faizan Hashmi Published July 18, 2023 | 04:00 PM

SRINAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :During a trip to the Indian capital New Delhi, in 2018, two friends came across a frozen delicacy that would change their lives forever – traditional Turkish ice cream.

Blown away by the unique flavor, they sought to bring this delight to their hometown, the scenic Srinagar, capital of Indian-administered Kashmir.

Aabid Naseer, a computer science student, and Moeen Ayub, a medical student, achieved their objective earlier this month, bringing a taste of Türkiye to the region.

Hundreds have thronged to their outlet in a mall in Srinagar and more people keep pouring in every day.

"I am totally amazed by the response. Everyone is coming, from children to their grandparents," an excited Naseer told Anadolu.

He explained that the idea took shape when the duo heard that a Turkish ice cream brand called Turquoise was looking for franchisees.

He said there was a risk associated with the project as "this kind of business model is very new to Kashmir." "Also, people hardly know about Turkish ice cream here. But we gave it a try and we are really grateful to see people are loving it," said Naseer.

Turquoise first opened its doors in India in 2016, brought over by Turkish national Sahin Ozturk. It has several outlets all over India, as well as other countries such as Thailand and Bangladesh.

According to the brand's story, their ice cream originated some 400 years ago in the southern Turkish province of Kahramanmaras, widely known as the ice cream capital of Türkiye.

