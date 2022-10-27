UrduPoint.com

Kashmir Issue Should Be Properly Resolved In Accordance With UN Resolution: China

Muhammad Irfan Published October 27, 2022 | 03:10 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning on Thursday said that the Kashmir issue should be properly resolved peacefully in accordance with the United Nations (UN) charter, relevant Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreement and stressed to avoid taking unilateral actions that could further complicate the situation.

"China's position on the issue of Kashmir has been consistent and clear. This is an issue left over by history between India and Pakistan and should be properly managed peacefully in accordance with the UN charter, relevant Security Council resolutions and relevant bilateral agreements," she said during her regular briefing held at International Press Center (IPC).

On this day, October 27, 1947, India undertook a unilateral action in Kashmir and forcibly occupied the territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Terming Kashmir an issue left over by history between India and Pakistan, she said that the relevant parties should avoid taking unilateral actions that could further complicate the situation but rather engage in dialogue and consultations to resolve the dispute and maintain peace and stability in the region.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistanis and Kashmiris all over the world observe October 27 every year as "Black Day" to protest India's illegal occupation of Kashmir on the same date in 1947.

The suffering of the Kashmiri people started with the invasion of the 80,000 Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir. Indian occupation has continued for 75 years, and the people of Jammu and Kashmir have been resisting the Indian occupation for this entire time.

They are facing the worst kind of state terrorism as India has converted IIOJK into the largest human cage in the world in violation of all existing human rights treaties and bindings.

