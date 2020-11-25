Kashmir Not A Bilateral Dispute: AJK PM.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) : , Nov 25 (APP):Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan said that Kashmir was not bilateral dispute but it was a question of grant of right to self determination Kashmiri people in line with the United Nations resolutions.

Talking to the members of the European Parliament Mr.Lars Patrick Berg and Mr Michael Gahler on video link in the State capital town on Wednesday, the Prime Minister urged upon them to project the grave situations obtaining in occupied Kashmir and continued Indian forces firings from across the line of control in Azad Jammu &Kashmir in the European parliament.

The Prime Minister said the Kashmir issue had been recognized by the United Nations and Kashmiri have been struggling for the implementation of the United Nations agreed resolutions on Kashmir for the last 73 years.

The Prime Minister said that the Kashmir issue was in the sharp focus of the world attention but due to the corona pandemic this issue could not attract more attention of the international community.

He said the current liberation movement is totally indigenous and is in accordance with the spirit of the UN charter. The Prime Minister informed the members of the European Parliament of the indiscriminate Indian forces firing on civil populations of Azad Jammu Kashmir from across the line of control.

Haider said that Indian occupational forces, besides targeting the innocent civilians, were targeting the schools, hospitals and even ambulances of their unprovoked firing frequently by blatantly violating the ceasefire agreement.

Both the members assured the Prime Minister that they will raise the Kashmir issue and human rights violations in the European parliament and efforts will also be made to send a delegation of European parliament to Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir.