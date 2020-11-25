Kashmir not a bilateral dispute: Farooq

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan on Wednesday said Kashmir was not a bilateral dispute but it was a question of grant of right to self-determination to the Jammu & Kashmiri people in line with the United Nations resolutions Talking to the members of European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg and Michael Gahler through video link, the AJK prime minister urged them to project the grave situations obtaining in the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and continued Indian forces firings from across the Line of Control in AJK in the European Parliament.

He said the Kashmir issue had been recognized by the United Nations and Kashmiris had been struggling for the implementation of the UN resolutions on Kashmir for the last 73 years.

The Kashmir issue, he said, was in the sharp focus of the world, but due to the corona pandemic it could not attract more attention of the international community.

The current liberation movement was totally indigenous and in accordance with the spirit of the UN Charter, he added.

The prime minister informed the MEPs of the indiscriminate Indian firing on the civil population of Azad Jammu Kashmir from across the LoC. Besides the innocent civilians, the Indian occupational forces were also targeting schools, hospitals and even ambulances in their unprovoked firing frequently by blatantly violating the ceasefire agreement.

Both the MEPs Raja Farooq Haider said that they would raise the Kashmir issue and human rights violations in the European parliament and efforts would also be made to send a delegation of European Parliament to the IIOJK.