MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 25th Feb, 2022 ):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said the main objective behind the All Parties Kashmir rally, held in Islamabad on February 24, was to seek world's attention towards the fast deteriorating political and human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a statement issued Friday, the AJK he said that the solidarity rally was hosted at a time when people of the occupied territory were witnessing a crisis of immeasurable proportions at the hands of the Indian occupying forces in the disputed State.

"People especially the youth are being killed day in and day out while on the other hands human rights violations, harassment, arbitrary arrests Hurriyat leaders continue unabated", the premier said adding that at this crucial phase of the ongoing resistance movement there was dire need to sensitize the world and expose Indian occupation forces' barbarous brutalities in the region.

Niazi said that the incumbent PTI government would take the entire Kashmiri leadership onboard and devise a comprehensive mechanism to expose India's ugly face before the world.

He urged Kashmiris living in the twin cities (Islamabad/Rawalpindi) and its suburbs to fully participate in the joint march to send a strong solidarity message to the people on the other side of the Line of Control (LoC).

Urging international community to take immediate stringent notice of the Indian atrocities and grave human rights violations in Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, the AJK Prime Minister said that it was high time that the Indian government should be held accountable of war crimes being committed by its forces in the occupied Kashmir.

Meanwhile terming rule of law and merit as the foundation of civilized society, he said that his government won't compromise on the supremacy of merit in the region.

The AJK PM while commenting on the abrogation of Ad-hoc Act said that as per the vision of prime minister Imran Khan rule of law and supremacy of merit would be given top most priority.

"We will not let the parents who sacrifice their lives for the education of their children be disappointed", the PM said adding that the abrogation of the Ad-hoc Act was not intended to render any employee jobless but to ensure the rule of law in the region.

He, however, maintained that the employees who were appointed on an ad-hoc basis will have to go through a scrutiny process, under the rules. "No one will be allowed to violate the rules", he said, adding that the government will make Public Service Commission and will not allow the violation of merit at any cost.He said the supremacy of merit has been part of the PTI's election manifesto.

"The PTI had promised the educated youth of the state that the PTI would come to power and repeal the controversial ad-hoc act enacted by the previous government", he added. Now that the ad-hoc system has been abolished forever, he said, steps would be taken to ensure merit-based appointments in all government departments in AJK.