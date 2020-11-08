UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Kashmir Sapphire' Attracts Connoisseurs, Collectors At 3rd China Import Expo, Shanghai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 10:40 AM

'Kashmir sapphire' attracts connoisseurs, collectors at 3rd China Import Expo, Shanghai

BEIJING, Nov. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :The 10-carat unheated Kashmir sapphire showcased by a Pakistani jewelry company has drawn attention of connoisseurs and collectors from all over the world at the ongoing third China International Import Expo being held in Shanghai.

"We are very pleased to present the rare and precious gemstones from Pakistan," said Dr. Aqeel Ahmed, founder and CEO of Winza who displayed the Kashmir sapphire and popular emeralds from Swat at the diamond and gems pavilion during the ongoing expo.

He informed the Swat valley emerald, one of the earliest discovered emeralds in the world were exhibited first time at the exhibition.

Its history closely linked to the Silk Road and with its unique color and connotation, it was recognized by more and more consumers and its price showed a steady upward growth, becoming a shining star in the family of colored gemstone.

As a jewelry family business, Winza has a vertically integrated business model from mining, grading, cutting and polishing to jewelry manufacturing. Therefore, Winza as a Pakistani jewelry brand with gemstone from Pakistan was very optimistic about the development potential of Swat emeralds in the Chinese market, Dr Aqeel Ahmed, who is running his business in Shanghai for the last 10 years, told APP on telephone.

According to organizer of the diamond and gems pavilion at the expo, a total of 189 enterprises from 33 countries and regions including 13 Pakistani enterprises specialized in jewellery design and manufacturing, cross-border trade, freight transportation, furniture, artistic handicrafts are taking part in the jewelry exhibition.

The exhibitors are promoting new ruby, sapphire, emerald, pearl, jade, amber products and other rare treasures at the exhibition.

Among all the exhibits, stunning gems and jewellery from Pakistan became a big hit with the Chinese buyers.

The ongoing CIIE will be held till November 10. Pakistani exhibitors are expected to return from a fruitful journey. With Pakistan's exports to China rise via China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)'s progress, more Chinese people will fall in love with the soul-stirring beauty of Pakistani jewellery.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Exports Import Business Swat China Company Jewelry CPEC Emerald Shanghai Progress Price November Market Family All From Ruby Textile Mills Limited Silk Road Love

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 8, 2020 in Pakistan

31 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Canada Prime Minister Trudeau congratulates Joe Bi ..

11 hours ago

Thousands protest in Senegal over Mohammed cartoon ..

11 hours ago

Lawyers condemn publication of blasphemous caricat ..

11 hours ago

Leipzig go top in Germany ahead of Bayern, Dortmun ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.