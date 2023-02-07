Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at Pakistan Embassy, Beijing

BEIJING, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed at the Embassy of Pakistan, Beijing to pay homage to the valiant people of Kashmir who have made sacrifices in the exercise of their legitimate right of self-determination.

The special messages of the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan were read on the occasion, stating Pakistan's unwavering moral, diplomatic and political support to the Kashmir cause and calling for resolution of the Kashmir Dispute according to the relevant UN Resolutions.

A special documentary and photo exhibition depicting Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir were also arranged at the occasion.

Addressing the audience, Deputy Head of Mission Ahmed Farooq apprised about the countless human rights violations carried out by Indian forces under a long illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

He paid rich tribute to the valiant struggle of Kashmiri brothers and sisters who have bravely withstood the Indian State tyranny for more than seven decades and re-assured that Pakistani nation would always stand with the people of Kashmir.

Later in his address, Deputy Head of Mission also thanked the Government of China for their principled position and continued support on the Kashmir dispute.