Kashmir Solidarity day observed in Hazara

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the country to show solidarity with the people of Kashmir protest rallies were being organized all over the Hazara division.

A chain of human hands was made on the Kohala bridge to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

On behalf of District Administration Abbottabad, Additional Assistant Commissioner Galiyat Zarak Yar Khan participated in a chain of human hands which was made to express solidarity with Kashmiris at Kohala Bridge.

A large number of citizens and students were present on this occasion and expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers, the AAC appreciated the enthusiasm of the citizens and students and reiterated that the freedom struggle will continue till the independence of Kashmir.

In Mansehra, various ceremonies and rallies were organized at different places regarding Kashmir Solidarity Day in which prominent political personalities and heads of various government institutions and students participated.

The main event was held at Barakot a boarding area of district Mansehra and Muzaffarabad where Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Bilal Shahid Rao, Assistant Commissioners Ms.

Basharat Shah, Line Department Officers, Rescue 1122, TMA, Revenue Staff, the district administration of Muzaffarabad and a large number of students and general public participated.

In Haripur district administration civil society organized separate solidarity rallies to support and express solidarity with the people of Indian-administered Kashmir, and to pay homage to Kashmiris who have lost their lives for their right to self-determination.

In Havelian Kashmir Committee organized a solidarity rally which was largely attended by civil society members and students, while in Abbottabad Peoples Student Federation (PSF) also organized a solidarity rally.

In Battagram, district administrations have organized solidarity rallies, addressing the speakers who said that from last more than two months Indian occupational forces have locked down Kashmir and practically converted the valley into the largest jail in the world.

They further said that on the same day, Indian occupation forces forcefully captured and held Kashmir and started their terrorism. Indian forces have killed thousands of Muslims and raped Muslim women.