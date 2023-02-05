UrduPoint.com

Kashmir Solidarity Day Observed In Northern Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :People of northern Sindh observed Kashmir Solidarity Day on Sunday to highlight the Kashmiris' cause and the need for resolution of the longstanding Kashmir dispute as per their aspirations.

The day dawned with special prayers at mosques for the freedom of the Kashmiri people and their emancipation from Indian subjugation.

A one-minute silence was observed to pay tribute to the Kashmiri martyrs.

Human chains at Municipal Stadium Sukkur where Deputy Commissioner (DC), Sukkur, Shehzad Thaheem and officers of the district officers were also present while other points were formed.

Rallies, public meetings, functions and seminars were held at Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Jaccabababad and other districts of northern Sindh to highlight the Indian brutalities in Occupied Kashmir and different aspects of the dispute.

These events were also aimed at drawing the attention of the world community towards the plight of the people in the occupied territory.

Local FM channels broadcasted special programmes featuring different dimensions of the issue.

