Kashmir Solidarity Day Observed In Paharpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2023 | 03:10 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :The people of Paharpur Tehsil on Sunday observed Kashmir Solidarity Day to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Following the directions of district administration, different programmes were organized in public schools wherein students gave speeches on topics related to the Kashmir issue.

Besides, the students also presented a tableau reflecting Indian atrocities in IIOJK.

A rally was also taken out from TMA office Paharpur under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Paharpur Aneeq Anwar to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren. The rally, which was attended by representatives of all departments, social workers, business community and a number of local people, culminated at Adda-Paharpur.

At the end of the rally, special prayers were also offered for the Kashmiri people and the martyrs of the Peshawar police line tragedy.

