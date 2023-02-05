Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in Southern districts

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the country, Kashmir Solidarity Day was also observed in southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a befitting manner to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren on Sunday.

In this regard, different events were organized and rallies were also taken out from different areas to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Kashmir.

A grand ceremony was organized in Govt Higher Secondary school (GHSS) No: 4 wherein Caretaker Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Live Stock Haleem Qasuria participated as Chief Guest. Besides, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Tariq Mehmood, Assistant Commissioner Faseeh Abbasi, District education Officer, District Health Officer Mehmood Jan and a number of people hailing from civil society, lawyers' community, media persons and others participated in the event.

Addressing the event, the provincial minister said the Kashmir Solidarity Day is observed to remind International Community of its obligations to resolve Kashmir dispute as per the aspirations of Kashmiri people and resolutions of United Nations.

He said that the self-determination was the basic right of the Kashmiri people. He also emphasized for unity among all ranks to defeat the internal enemies of the country.

The students of GHSS No: 4 fully participated in the event by singing national anthem, Kashmir Song and delivering speeches.

Later, a rally was also taken out from GHSS No: 4 which culminated at Laghari Gate of the city.

The district administration organized a walk, led by Assistant Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan, which started from GPO Chowk and culminated at Topanwala Chowk.

The walk was attended by officials of the different departments including Finance Department, TMA, WSSC, Education Department and others besides local dignitaries, businessmen and a large number of local people.

During the walk, the participants chanted slogans in favor of Kashmiri people and against the illegal Indian occupation of Kashmir. They were also carrying several banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of Kashmiri People.

While addressing the participants, the assistant commissioner said that our full support is with the Kashmiri brethren where over 0.7 million Indian army has illegally occupied the territory and committing various atrocities on the Kashmiris.

He said the agenda of the partition of the Sub-Continent was incomplete without the freedom of Kashmir.

He said the international community must focus on this important issue and take steps for its early resolution by implementing the resolutions passed by the United Nations.

At the end, the participants of the walk expressed their solidarity with the Kashmiris by making a chain of human hands and prayed collectively for the freedom of the Kashmiris.

In Paharpur Tehsil, different programmes were organized in public schools wherein students gave speeches on the topics related to Kashmir issue and also presented tableau reflecting Indian atrocities in IIOJK.

A rally was also taken out from TMA office Paharpur under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Paharpur Aneeq Anwar to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren. The rally, which was attended by representatives of all departments, social workers, business community and a number of local people, was culminated at was culminated at Adda-Paharpur.

Another event was organized in Govt High School Darazinda which was attended by Additional Assistant Commissioner Darazinda Umar Mukhtar. The AAC shed a light on the importance of freedom of Kashmir and ongoing atrocities of Indian forces against helpless Kashmiri people. Later, the AAC also led a walk to express solidarity with oppressed people of Kashmir.

Assistant Commissioner Paroa also organized an event in Tehsil Paroa in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day which was attended by a number of people hailing from different segments of society.

The Kashmir Solidarity Day was also observed in Tank where the main event was organized in Deputy Commissioner Office and a rally was also taken out from the DC office. The main event in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day was held in Deputy Commissioner Office which was attended by Deputy Commissioner Hameed Ullah Khattak, Assitant Commissioner, officers and officials of different departments including police, FC and others.

Besides, various programmes were organized in different educational institutions wherein the students delivered speeches on Kashmir issue. A rally was also taken out from the DC Office under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Tank Hameed Ullah Khattak regarding Kashmir Solidarity Day. The participants of the rally chanted slogans in favour of the Independence of Kashmir and against the illegal occupation of Kashmir by Indian forces.

They were also holding banners and placards inscribed with different slogans including "Kashmir Baney Ga Pakistan", "Kashmir Is Burning" and "Kashmir needs world's attention". The special prayers were offered during all rallies and events for the integrity of the homeland and the freedom of Kashmir besides for the martyrs of the Peshawar police line tragedy.