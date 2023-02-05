Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :The Kashmir Solidarity Day was also observed in Tank where the main event was organized in Deputy Commissioner Office and a rally was also taken out from the DC office.

In the light of the instructions of the provincial government, the main event in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day was held in Deputy Commissioner Office which was attended by Deputy Commissioner Hameed Ullah Khattak, Assitant Commissioner, officers and officials of different departments including police, FC and others.

The national flag was also hoisted in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Hameed Ullah Khattak in his office.

Besides, various programmes were organized in different educational institutions wherein the students delivered speeches on Kashmir issue.

A rally was also taken out from the DC Office under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Tank Hameed Ullah Khattak regarding Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The participants of the rally chanted slogans in favour of Independence of Kashmir and against the illegal occupation of Kashmir by Indian forces. They were also holding banners and placards inscribed with different slogans including "Kashmir Baney Ga Pakistan", "Kashmir Is Burning" and "Kashmir needs world's attention".

At the end of the rally, prayers were offered for the integrity of the homeland and the freedom of Kashmir.