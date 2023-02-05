UrduPoint.com

Kashmir Solidarity Day Observed In Tank

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :The Kashmir Solidarity Day was also observed in Tank where the main event was organized in Deputy Commissioner Office and a rally was also taken out from the DC office.

In the light of the instructions of the provincial government, the main event in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day was held in Deputy Commissioner Office which was attended by Deputy Commissioner Hameed Ullah Khattak, Assitant Commissioner, officers and officials of different departments including police, FC and others.

The national flag was also hoisted in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Hameed Ullah Khattak in his office.

Besides, various programmes were organized in different educational institutions wherein the students delivered speeches on Kashmir issue.

A rally was also taken out from the DC Office under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Tank Hameed Ullah Khattak regarding Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The participants of the rally chanted slogans in favour of Independence of Kashmir and against the illegal occupation of Kashmir by Indian forces. They were also holding banners and placards inscribed with different slogans including "Kashmir Baney Ga Pakistan", "Kashmir Is Burning" and "Kashmir needs world's attention".

At the end of the rally, prayers were offered for the integrity of the homeland and the freedom of Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Police Independence Tank Event From Government

Recent Stories

First edition of Womenâ€™s Cardiovascular Disease ..

First edition of Womenâ€™s Cardiovascular Disease Conference concludes

60 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi assumes duties as President of Am ..

Bodour Al Qasimi assumes duties as President of American University of Sharjah

1 hour ago
 SEDD discusses cooperation with &#039;Matajer&#039 ..

SEDD discusses cooperation with &#039;Matajer&#039;

1 hour ago
 Four new sponsors join Gov Games 2023

Four new sponsors join Gov Games 2023

1 hour ago
 Nine missing after fishing boat capsizes in Korea

Nine missing after fishing boat capsizes in Korea

2 hours ago
 Dubai Supreme Council of Energy holds 74th meeting

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy holds 74th meeting

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.